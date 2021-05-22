Obaseki Mourns Passing Of COAS, Lt. Gen. Attahiru

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has mourned the passing of Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

Attahiru and others passed in an Airforce aircraft crash in Kaduna, on Friday evening.

In a statement, Obaseki expressed shock and sadness over the unfortunate incident, praying that God will grant the repose of their souls.

“We pray for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate incident and admonish the military to continue with the patriotic efforts to secure the country,” he said.

“Lt. Gen. Attahiru served Nigeria meritoriously, bringing his skill, experience and expertise to bear in prosecuting the war against terror.

“He will always be remembered for his gallantry, commitment to service and dedication to our fatherland,” Obaseki added.