Obaseki Hails Tribunal’s Dismissal Of Edo 2020 Guber Election Petitions

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed the verdict of the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed all four petitions challenging his victory in the September 19, 2020 polls.

In a statement, the governor noted that the ruling is yet another testament that the judiciary upholds fairness and justice.

According to him, “We are happy with the verdict of the Edo 2020 Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which dismissed all four petitions challenging our victory in the September 19, 2020 polls.

“With the judgement of the Tribunal today, we are once again reassured of the impartiality of the judiciary, as they continue to uphold the ethos of equity and the rule of law. We thank the judiciary for standing for truth.”

He continued: The petitions against our victory at the election were clearly motivated by greed, malice and a quest to undo a fair and just process, deploying despicable means aimed at thwarting the wishes of Edo people.

“This victory is a victory for Edo People who have always believed in us.

"We thank the good people of Edo State for believing in us always. We also appreciate our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party, for the unwavering commitment to the development of Edo State.

“I would also like to thank His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR), President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for ensuring an impartial judiciary to uphold the wishes of the people.”