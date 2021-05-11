Obaseki Hails Edo Vigilante For Gallantry In Dislodging Kidnappers

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed members of Edo State Community Vigilante Security Network for their bravery in confronting kidnappers in the Ahor axis of Aduwawa By-pass along Benin-Auchi Expressway.

The Security Network, in collaboration with the Police Command in Edo and other security agencies also on Monday rescued seven kidnap victims and killed three suspected kidnappers during an operation in Ahor community, after the rescue of 13 kidnap victims at the weekend.

With the seven rescued victims on Monday and the 13 rescued last Saturday, the total number of victims rescued by the security agencies is now 20.

The governor, while speaking during a meeting with members of the Vigilante Security Network and heads of various security agencies in the state, held at the Government House, Benin City, hailed the gallantry of the Vigilante Network.

To boost their morale, the governor donated 15 additional operational vehicles to the Vigilante Network to enhance their performance in tackling crime in the state.

According to him, “We have made some vehicles available for the first batch to enhance your mobility, as the fueling arrangements have been put in place. We are making arrangements for more bulletproof vests to protect your men when you go out on operations. Also, we will give you more communication gadgets to enhance communication,” he noted.

Obaseki, who commended the efforts of the Vigilante Network, thanked them for their efforts in dislodging kidnappers in the state, as well as supporting the federal security agencies in ensuring the security of lives and property in Edo State.

The governor said: “I get daily reports of the success of your activities and successes recorded in recovering arms and ammunition, as well as your efforts in recapturing escapees from the prison jailbreak. I want to commend you for the role you have played in supporting the over-stretched federal security agencies in maintaining law and order in various communities. I thank you for the risks you are taking for us.

“We are aware of your challenges and decided that the Force grows from the base, organically, not politically; that was why you people were selected, not imposed from your various communities. You have justified your existence, vindicated yourself and the government, knowing that security is local.”

“We are also going to work with you and the federal agencies. Last week, l was in Ogida training school to see the state of the training facility and committed to helping the police refurbish the facility, which we have already started in order to make it available for your training,” he added.