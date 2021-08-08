Obaseki Constitutes 8-man Steering C’ttee To Establish Edo Diaspora Agency

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has constituted an 8-man steering committee chaired by the State Head of Service, Anthony O. Okungbowa Esq., to oversee the establishment of the Edo State Diaspora Agency.

In a statement, Secretary to Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said Governor Obaseki approved the appointment of the State Head of Service, Anthony O. Okungbowa Esq. as Chairman of the Steering Committee, while Mr. Isaac Ebewele will serve as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are: the Ambassador of the African Bar Association for East, Central and Southern Africa, Ambassador Adesuwa Matthew Beeki Uwaifo; Dr. Loretta Oduware Ogboro-Okor; Mr. Chris Osarumwense, and Mr. Soni Irabor.

Others include President, Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), Dr. Johnson Odibo and Prof. Isa Odili.

Ogie said terms of reference for the committee are as follows: “To prepare a draft bill for the Edo State Diaspora Agency Law; prepare a detailed start-up plan for the Edo State Diaspora Agency and define resource requirements for take-off of the Agency.”

According to him, the steering committee will also “source for the Chairman and Director-General of the Agency and recommend names to the Governor for approval; facilitate internal and external collaboration with all stakeholders; consider any other matter incidental to (i) – (v) above; and to make recommendations to Government as may be deemed necessary.”

Ogie noted, “The Committee is expected to complete its assignment within a period of thirty (30) days and submit a report to the Edo State Government.”