Sports

Obaseki Congratulates Usman Kamaru Over UFC Victory

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
6
kamaru usman and masvidal

 Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has congratulated UFC Welterweight Champion, Kamaru Usman, who hails from Edo State, for retaining the coveted title.

Usman, at the weekend defeated his rival, Jorge Masvidal in a rematch with a vicious second-round knockout, to retain the UFC welterweight championship, putting his name on the short list of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

Obaseki, in a statement, celebrated the undisputed champion for his agility, vigour and confidence, commending him for always showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.

He said: “I congratulate our own Kamaru Usman for retaining his title as the undisputed welterweight champion of UFC. The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ once again shines brightly as an Edo Star, showcasing the indomitable Edo spirit to the world.

“We are proud of his achievements and wish him more victories in his career.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
6

Related Articles

Henry and Shearer Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

15 hours ago

UFC Fighter, Chris Weidman Undergoes Surgery After Broken Leg In Fight

17 hours ago

Man City Lift League Cup After Victory Over Tottenham

1 day ago
kamaru usman and masvidal

Hurts To Be Knocked Out By Kamaru Usman Before My Family – Masvidal

2 days ago
Back to top button