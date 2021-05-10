Obaseki Commiserates With Adeboye Over Son’s Death

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has commiserated with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye.

In a condolence message, the governor said he was ‘deeply shaken’ by the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, noting that he was an inspiration for the youth.

According to him, “I am deeply shaken to learn of the shocking passing of Pastor Dare Adeboye, at the age of 42.

“He was a promising young man, who worked dutifully in the Lord’s vineyard, bringing the message of salvation to young people in Nigeria and across the world.”

Obaseki continued: “Through God’s guidance and the able mentorship of our Daddy G.O., Pastor E. A. Adeboye, he provided a rallying point for youths and helped to inspire them for impactful living.

“Although his untimely passing is more than anyone can bear, we are consoled that he spent his life working for Christ and his eternal rest, which we all hope to attain, is assured in the bossom of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“He will be remembered for his compassion, kindness and sense of duty to God and family.

I commiserate with the Adeboye family, friends and associates and pray that God will grant everyone the fortitude to bear this disheartening loss.”