Obaseki Calls For More Funding For NSCDC

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has called for more funding for the Edo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

He made the call when NSCDC Edo Commandant, Mr Aniekan Udoeyup, and others visited him at the Government House in Edo.

“I will continue to advocate for more funding for you from the Federal Government, to enable you and your men to continue to function optimally in the state.

“The government should be able to do more for you; we will notify them of the good work you are doing and the need to increase funding for you to support your activities.

“For us, we will continue to do all we can to support and encourage you. We cannot promise you that we can meet all your demands. We have our own constraints as a state.

“I want to assure you that we will continue to work with your command.

“Let us note that we are a small state with a lot of challenges security wise; it is almost going to be impossible to bear the burden of federal security agencies.

“We have to create our own security at the local level. You know that almost all the communities now have vigilantes and I have to support them also.

“I still have to pay salaries; so, it will be very challenging for us to bear the burden of other federal security agencies in the state,” Obaseki said.