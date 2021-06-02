News

Obaseki Appoints Osaigbovo Toni As Chief Of Staff

Damola Areo5 mins ago
Governor Godwin Obaseki (image courtesy: Edo State Government)

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has appointed Hon. Iyoha Osaigbovo Toni, as his Chief of Staff.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Iyoha, who served as the immediate Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters (Edo South), was a member of the Edo State House of Assembly representing Oredo East Constituency, from 2015 to 2019, where he attained the position of Chief Whip.

According to Ogie, “Hon. Iyoha Osaigbovo Toni, born on 6th of July 1973, holds a Bachelors’ degree in Mechanical Engineering from Ambrose Alli University, (formerly Edo State University) and a Masters of Engineering degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Benin (UNIBEN).

“He is presently concluding a Ph.D in Industrial Engineering from UNIBEN. He is a member of the Nigerian Society of Engineers.”

Hon. Iyoha is a resourceful and result-oriented professional with eighteen (18) years’ work experience in Nigeria’s public and private sectors. His experience spans across Construction, Legislation, Public Service and Industrial Engineering.

