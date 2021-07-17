Obasanjo Warned Us Buhari Not Fit To Rule – Oyinlola

Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, has said ex-president Olusegun Obasanjo warned Nigerians that President Muhammadu Buhari was not fit to rule.

This is as he revealed the role he played in ensuring that Buhari was made President.

According to Oyinlola, he was surprised to watch an interview where Buhari denied knowing what restructuring is when that was part of his campaign in 2015.

Oyinlola said, “I am saddened that Buhari said he did not know what restructuring is. I played an important role in the process that brought Buhari to power. One of the policies we sold to the South was restructuring but it was shocking that in an interview, the President said he didn’t know the meaning of restructuring. May God forgive us and have mercy because this was contrary to what we envisaged.

“We made a lot of promises to the people but none of the promises he made has been fulfilled, especially on the security issues. It was like Boko Haram would be forgotten within six months of Buhari’s becoming the President. Chief Olusegun Obasanjo warned us that Buhari was not fit to run the country but we did not listen to him.

“We thought that since he was once a military Head of State, he would know how best to handle the insecurity that the country was faced with. Since we gained independence, and civil war, there’s no moment scarier than what we have now.

“The newspaper reports we read daily capture deaths and abduction of people. Already, parents are wary of sending their kids to school. Insecurity has not gone worse like this since 1999.”