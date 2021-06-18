Obasanjo Should Mind His Thoughts, Language – Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari has asked former President Olusegun Obasanjo to ‘mind his language’.

Obasanjo had recently said he does not believe in one Nigeria at any cost, even though he wants the country to remain united and peaceful.

“It is better that Nigeria stays together and find solutions to its challenges than for each tribe to go its separate way.

“I am a strong believer of one Nigeria, but not one Nigeria at any cost. But one Nigeria where every Nigerian can feel proud that he or she has a stake in this country,” he had said.

Responding in his latest Facebook article on Thursday, Adesina said, “And what of Olusegun Obasanjo, a civil war hero. Despite all that he has contributed to the current upheavals by his actions and inactions, words, and bile, he says it is idiotic to wish Nigeria disintegration now. Good. But let us put our money where our mouth is. Let Baba mind his thoughts and his language.”