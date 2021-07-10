Obama DMW Used To Send Me Money To Buy Clothes – Zlatan Ibile

Rapper Zlatan Ibile has narrated how good the late Habeeb Uthman aka Obama DMW was before he passed on to the great beyond.

Zlatan recalled how Obama DMW used to send him money so he could get clothes to look nice for his shows.

He said this at the candlelight ceremony held for the deceased at Orange Island in Lagos.

“We all here know how nice of a person Obama was. Even though he looked tough from the outside he was such a beautiful soul on the inside.

“I remember when he used to send me money to get nice clothes so I can look good for my shows.

“I really hope and pray that he has finally found peace wherever he is. Till we meet again brother,” he said.