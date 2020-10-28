Obama Attacks Trump Over COVID-19 Media Coverage

Former American President, Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump over his response to the coronavirus pandemic stating that he is jealous of Covid’s media coverage.

While speaking at Orlando as he campaigned for Democratic nominee, Joe Biden, Obama said over 225,000 people in the US are dead. He disclosed that more than 100,000 small businesses have closed and half a million jobs are gone in Florida alone, Obama lamented.

Think about that,” Obama said. He continued, “And what’s his closing argument? That people are too focused on Covid. He said this at one of his rallies. Covid, Covid, Covid, he’s complaining. He’s jealous of Covid’s media coverage. If he had been focused on Covid from the beginning, cases wouldn’t be reaching new record highs across the country this week.”

Obama, an important ally for Biden, campaigned for his former vice president for the second time in four days in Florida.

