Obafemi Martins Breaks Silence On Burna Boy Disrespecting Him

Former Super Eagles striker, Obafemi Martins has aid the misunderstanding between him and singer Burna Boy has been settled.

Rapper CDQ had revealed that Burna Boy and his boys disrespected Obafemi Martins which allegedly happened at a night club.

CDQ said, ”I still can’t phantom this an artist just disrespected Obagoal on thinking he’s now bigger n say e don get mouth pass Obafemi Martins and I imagine how he was able to go back home n sleep comfortably without conscience in this same Lagos igbagbè manshe awa eda ooo

“Burna for the first time I’m disappointed in u!!!!! U and ur boys need to go apologize to Obagoal now! No let dem dey deceive u wit ur village title say african gi-ant com dey disrespect Oba Eko lonpe bi. Obafemi Martins is not anybody’s mate. if we dey cry make we dey see

“U don’t disrespect anyone in my circle and I look d other way, no way”.

Martins confirmed that there was a misunderstanding but he played it down saying it was resolved that same day and it’s

The post read, “I have beens seeing a lot of allegations online and i don’t appreciate our names being disgraced like this.

“We had some misunderstanding a few nights ago but this issue has been resolved already.

“There be no fight at bayrock, the club wasn’t even opened for clubbing, i just called my boys to talk about the issue there.

“I be shareholder there na, don’t destroy my business oo. There is always fight and love amongst brothers. You guys are making too much hype, you should forget it and carry on. Eko oni baje!”