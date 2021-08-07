Oba Of Benin, Wife Welcome Quadruplet

The Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Oba Ewuare II, and his fifth wife, Princess Queen Aisosa Ewuare II, have welcomed a set of quadruplet.

The quadruplet include three boys and s girl.

The monarch had welcomed his first infant, a prince in May 2020 with her Royal Highness, Princess (Oloi) Iyayota Ewuare II.

A statement issued by the Secretary, Benin Traditional Council, Frank Irabor, on the quadruplets revealed that they and their mother are in excellent health.

“May the Lord God Almighty and our ancestors protect mother and the Quadruplets in good health and bless them with long life. We congratulate our beautiful, elegant and amiable Queen, her Royal highness Queen Aisosa Ewuare for a safe delivery and pray that this happy occasion shall berth more blessings for her, the Palace and the entire Benin kingdom. A date for the naming ceremony would be announced later.” the statement read.