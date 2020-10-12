OAP Toke Makinwa To Host The Future Awards Africa (TFAA)

For its first-ever TV and Virtual event, The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) has announced on-air personality and one of Africa’s biggest social influencers, Toke Makinwa as host for the 2020 edition

The awards will be in a cross-platform online exclusive event

It is also the 15th year anniversary of the awards.

Toke welcomed the appointment on her Instagram page. She said:

Hey people.,

I am excited to announce that I will be hosting the 15th edition of The Future Awards Africa 2020 @tfaafrica in partnership with @ynaija and @iamyafrica.

This is most special to me because for the first time, we are having a virtual (TV & Digital) awards show and the theme for this year, ‘The Age of Revolution’ resonates deeply with me as we all can witness the need for change in Nigeria and Africa, and the power we possess when we become one voice.

The event will be airing on Africa Magic, MTV Base, Pop Central and Cool FM.

In November I will be unveiling my co-host

We’ll also be announcing the date and time then – for you to catch

your baby girl in her element!

Let the countdown begin.

The star will be taking the stage in the show’s first-ever virtual hosting arrangement, a move that is a homage to the tremendous feats accomplished in the year 2020 in spite of Covid-19’s global turbulence.

The awards are part of the 3-day TV & Digital Festival presented in an exclusive partnership with continental giants Africa Magic and MTV alongside Pop Central TV. The events will hold in November, 2020.

“There has been so much confusion this year that there have been times when one would not have been seen to be exaggerating if they said they see no hope for stability or a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Bukonla Adebakin who is Chief Operating Officer of RED | For Africa, presenters of the awards and Senior Advisor to The Future Project.

“Yet one thing has remained consistent, and that is the power that the youth unleashed in 2020.”

“They haven’t just unleashed power, but they have forced important change, everywhere in the world, and across. The media campaign #TheAgeOfRevolution that we will unveil in November will underline the power and the magic of this historic moment. The Future Awards Africa will be celebrating what makes young people special and what keeps youth culture winning.”