NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Joining Protests

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has advised Corps members to avoid joining protests.

This is as some youths are planning to stage a protest on June 12 against the suspension of Twitter in Nigeria as announced by the Federal Government.

Giving the advice against joining protests is Mrs Mercy Bamai, NYSC Coordinator in Ebonyi, while speaking at the scheme’s permanent orientation camp in Afikpo.

She advised the Corps members to be good ambassadors of Nigeria and make use of the security tips they got at the orientation camp.

“You should preach against social vices that can destroy the country and also shun acts that can tarnish the image of the scheme, your families and the country.

“I will be meeting you in your various locations in due course and urge you to accept your postings in good faith,” she said.

The state coordinator advised the corps members to settle quickly in their various locations of primary assignments and integrate effectively with their host communities.

“I charge you to leave Ebonyi better than you met it by contributing your quota to the development of the state and the nation,” Bamai said.

She announced that about 1,559 corps members duly completed the orientation programme and were posted to the 13 local government areas of the state for their primary assignments.

“We put into consideration, our posting policy which stipulates that corps members should be posted to the four critical sectors of the economy.

“The sectors include: education, rural infrastructure, healthcare and agriculture.

“The scheme in considering the above, posted 80 per cent of the corps members to schools with emphasis on rural posting where their services are mostly needed,” she said.