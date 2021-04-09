NYSC Needs Functional State Governing Boards – DG

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has appealed to State Governments to constitute and empower NYSC State Governing Boards to perform their roles in order to enhance the success of the Scheme’s programmes.

He said this is clearly spelt out in Section 6 Sub-Section 2 of the NYSC Act, with regards to the statutory functions of NYSC State Governing Boards.

He stated this in his keynote address at the meeting of NYSC Management with the representatives of 36 State Governments and FCT

Ibrahim said the NYSC Act CAP N84 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, assigned specific roles to each of the three tiers of Government.

He added that the Federal and some State Governments have been above board in the discharge of their statutory responsibilities.

“The present Management has remained consistent in reaching out to all stakeholders in order to encourage the provision and sustenance of the desired level of support for the Scheme”.

“The key needs that are central to the success of the Scheme, and which are within the responsibilities assigned to States, FCTA and Local Governments in the enabling Act include; provision of facilities like Orientation Camps”.

“Others are Corps Transit Lodges, Corps Lodges, and Office Accommodation”, the DG said.

He added that feedback on the implementation of resolutions of last meeting shows that some States have constituted the Board while few others are reasonably believed to be in the process of doing so.

“However, there are still many states that have not commenced any process of putting Governing Boards in place,” Ibrahim said.

The NYSC boss added that there is the urgent need for a functional NYSC Local Government Committee in each of the Local Government Areas of every State.

“I wish to appeal to the State Governments to use their influence and spirit of inter-governmental cooperation to help in persuading the Local Government Councils to form the Committees” he said.

The DG said the need for the provision of a conducive environment for the Orientation Course cannot be over-emphasized, especially with the fact that the Orientation Camp is a Corps Member’s first point of contact with both the NYSC and the State of Deployment.

He commended the twenty-four states that have carried out maintenance and upgrade of Camp facilities, urging that the level of commitment be sustained.

“I call on States whose Orientation Camps are still in degraded conditions to rise to the occasion and help in putting the facilities in proper shape”.

“I also want to remind all States of our request for the expansion of the carrying capacity of each Orientation Camp to at least five thousand in view of the rapid growth of the Corps population”, Ibrahim said.

The DG commended the level of commitment of some State Governments, Local Government Councils and other employers to the payment of monthly allowance to Corps Members.

He further appealed to them to take a cue from the Federal Government by making fair and realistic reviews of the amounts being paid, given the prevailing economic situation.

Speaking further, the Director-General tasked all Stakeholders to ensure the safety of all Corps Members and NYSC Staff in all service locations across the country.

“May l also reiterate our appeal to State and Local Governments, as well as other stakeholders such as traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to step up their support in this regard”, he added.

General Ibrahim also appealed for support for grassroot development initiative of the Scheme, adding that activities of Corps Members are geared towards uplifting the living standard of the people, especially in the rural areas.

He said Corps Members identify the felt needs of their host communities, use their skills to proffer solutions and work with the community members to execute planned projects.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that support for CDS will complement and fast track Government’s efforts at rural transformation”.

“It is however demoralizing to note that the level of support for Community Development activities of the Scheme is continuously declining, thereby raising concerns among stakeholders”, he concluded.