Number Of Appeals At Supreme Court Rising – Tanko

Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammed, has said that the number of cases on appeal to the Supreme Court had kept rising.

He pointed out that there was the need for outdated laws to be amended in order to reflect the present day reality.

He said: “The National Assembly has successfully reviewed/amended the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) (the Constitution) vide the First, Second, Third and Fourth Alteration Acts. I am happy that the National Assembly is embarking on another round of review of the constitution.“All public and private institutions and well-meaning Nigerians should contribute to this important national assignment.

“I understand that the public hearing already took place at various zones across the country.

“The exercise is, therefore, being rounded up with this national public hearing in the nation’s capital. To us in the judiciary, charged with the constitutional duty of interpreting the constitution and giving effect to its provisions and other laws of the land.

‘’We see this exercise as a golden opportunity. The Judiciary, as a mechanism for resolution of dispute, is an essential and indispensable institution in any human society.

“The indispensability of courts manifests even in regimes that are not democratic (such as military regimes).

“In Nigeria, the Court system has made immense contribution in stabilizing not only democratic governance but also political, economic, social and all important human endeavors.

“In the course of discharging its duties, the Judiciary is faced with daunting challenges. The position of the Judiciary as one of the institutions that serve as pillars on which democracy and good governance rest, underscores the need for all stake holders in the sphere of governance to ensure that we have a robust system of administration of justice.

“The jurisdiction of the Supreme Court under Sections 232 and 233 of the Constitution is very wide. Our population also keeps on growing.

“Moreover, Nigerians guard and protect their rights jealously. The implication of all these is that the number of cases in our courts, which go on appeal to the Supreme Court keeps on rising.

“This situation makes the workload on the Justices too much and accounts for cases pending for fairly long time. There is an instance where a case lasted for over 30 years from the trial court to the Supreme Court. It is only a litigant that God has given long life that can survive such a protracted litigation.’’