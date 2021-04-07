NSF A Uniting Force In Nigeria – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the National Sports Festival (NSF) remains a uniting force in Nigeria.

The President who spoke at the opening ceremony of the 2020 edition of the festival in Edo State urged the participating athletes to play by the rule.

He was represented at the ceremony by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

He said, “The National Sports Festival as we all know it is the biggest Sports fiesta in the country, where both professionals and home base athletes converge to display their prowess.

“Although, the 20th National Sports Festival was supposed to have taken place one year ago, but due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, it suffered several postponements.

“However, with the determination of His Excellency, President, Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring that the youth are engaged productively through sports, the doggedness of Edo state Government to host the Festival and the unwavering commitment of the Ministry of Youth and Sports- today, we are here not to just have the festival, but a befitting festival.

”To thousands of our young athletes, let me commend your stoic patience and faith in government to make this happen.

“Indeed, this sports festival rightly dubbed Nigeria’s Olympics showcases Nigeria’s best talents in over 30 different sporting events.

”By the sheer population of the participants, historically about 14000, the reach and how it engages Our youth- the NSF deserves a primus place in the priority list of any government.

“The National Sports Festival as we all know, still remains one of the veritable tools for uniting the country, as well as bringing the young men and women to interact and make friends, it is also an avenue to discover talents for various sports that will represent the country in the global arena.”