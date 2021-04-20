NSCDC CG Give Update On Posting Of Personnel

The CG NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Audi, mni, said Officers and Men should be ready for the wind of change this new week as massive posting orders would be issued out, this is targeted at officers with a minimum of 5years service experiences at present postings.

He stated that the only constant thing in life is change, and urged those that may be affected by the wind of change to accept it in good fate.

He emphasized that it was errancy and a complete violation of acceptable standard for a personnel to have remained in a place or position for almost fifteen (15) years.

He explained that there are officers who have been at the National headquarters for several years and have not been affected by postings/redeployments and those categories of personnel should be prepared to move to other areas of engagements.

He advised that, officers and men that will be affected should not perceive the development as an act of victimization while he explained that transfer/redeployment is one of the ways by which human capacity can be enhanced.

In addition, the CG directed that the Female Squad’s final screening should be completed latest Tuesday and officers who meet the prerequisite criteria will depart for the College of Peace Studies and Disaster Management, Katsina on Wednesday, 21st April to commence their combatant training.

He stressed that, the idea of the female squad is to constitute a Combatant, Crack and Rugged Rapid Response Squad that will be on standby and can be activated to swiftly respond to emergency situations within the shortest possible time. Adding that they would be well trained to compete favorably with their male counterparts.

That, all those who meet up with the final selection phase would receive their allowances upfront before departure to the training school on Wednesday, 21st April, 2021.

He said the idea of the proposed Rapid Response Squad was borne out of the need to contend with the Asymmetric Warfare the Nation is currently confronted with and gave assurance that the Squad shall be equipped with necessary accoutrements, brand new patrol vehicles, brand new motorcycles, uniforms/kits as well as other facilities for effective performance.

However, that those who are not selected for the first batch should accept the outcome in good faith as chances are high that they may be reconsidered for selection in subsequent batches.

He informed the personnel that a selected list of officers on the rank of Commandant of Corps (CC) have been invited to the National Headquarters for screening; this will ensure that the Corps have competent hands that are products of merit at the helms of affairs in various State Commands.

The CG also intimated members that his vision and mission is to practically transform the Corps to a world class organization where elements of god-fatherism will be eschewed, merit and excellence upheld just the same way he was selected and that the syndrome of nepotism would be jettisoned under his watch as Commandant General.

Dr. Audi, mni, has ordered a full scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the malicious ambush of our operatives at a beat in Rivers State Command by some criminal elements suspected to be hoodlums and miscreants. He frowned at the incident which he attributed to carelessness and negligence.

Pending cases of financial assistance involving two officers who sustained gunshot injuries while in the line of duty within the South- South Region were given utmost attention immediately their files were represented few days ago, and the officers have been paid appropriately through the office of the Commandant General despite long years of neglect.

Officers and Men were advised to brace up as none of their welfare would be denied— anyone caught holding the welfare of officers and men will be sanctioned accordingly.