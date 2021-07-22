News

NSCDC Arrest Woman For Stealing Clothes In Kwara

Damola Areo3 hours ago
NSCDC operatives Photo: Kwaranews

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested a woman for alleged theft.

NAN reported that the woman identified as Ganiyat  AbdulRaheem, 30, allegedly stole a bundle of clothes, valued at half-a-million naira.

A statement issued by Mr Afolabi Babalola revealed that the suspect committed the crime on July, 15 at Ago Market, llorin.

“A case of theft was reported at our office on July 18. It was transferred to the Intelligence and Investigation Unit of the command for further action.

“Fortunately, the suspect was caught by the complainant and handed over to the corps’ patrol team, known as Operation Harmony,” Afolabi added.

