NPA Looting: PDP Demands Prosecution of Sacked DG, Bala-Usman

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has demanded the immediate prosecution of “indicted and now sacked Managing Director of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, over exposed looting of over N165 billion in the agency.”

The party insisted that “President Muhammadu Buhari should not just “ease out” Bala Usman, but must go ahead to prosecute her over the alleged looting including revelations from the office of the Auditor General, which also unearthed the alleged stealing of unremitted deductions to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) amounting to N3,667,750,470. $148,845,745.04, Euro 4,891,449.50 and £252,682.14 during her watch at NPA.”

The PDP charged “the EFCC to immediately take in Bala Usman for questioning and prosecution over the alleged fraud, including the reported stealing of N15.18 billion through alleged shady Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects by the NPA.”

This was stated in a press release issued by the National Publicity Secretary of the Party, Kola Ologbondiyan.

The party also urged “the EFCC to extend its searchlight on the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, under whose ministerial watch the alleged looting in NPA was perpetrated.

“The PDP restates that the fact that it took the minister a clear six years (2016 to 2021) to query the NPA Managing Director, over looting of N165 billion unremitted operational surplus of the agency, raises public apprehensions of an afterthought, which only came after indicting audit documents had already been exposed.

“The PDP, standing with Nigerians, will continue to closely monitor the actions of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration and resist attempts by the APC to sweep the matter under the carpet in the desperation to shield many of its leaders involved in the reckless looting in the NPA, particularly, finances relating to the 2019 elections sleaze funds.”