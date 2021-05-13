Nothing Is Broken At Arsenal, Arteta Says After Win Against Chelsea

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said that everything with his players are 100 per cent and that nothing is broken at the club.

The Spaniard said this after a 1-0 win against London rivals Chelsea.

He told Sky Sports: Nothing is broken inside. I don’t know how they want to try from the outside. They try to put things on me that I never said.

“You can see the spirit of the team from the first minute. You can never doubt the efforts.

“I said if I don’t get 120% off each player it’s my fault and responsibility. It wasn’t like this in the press. I’m so annoyed by that.

“My players, I will defend them from everybody for the rest of the time I’m here. They don’t deserve that.

“The players give me everything every day. We can play better, worse, win, lose. That [work-rate] is unquestionable and non-negotiable, 100%.

“I’m really happy with a lot of things we did tonight. We had to dig in. We had to against a fantastic team. We put everything we had to get the best positive result.”