Nothing Can Stop Freedom Of South-West – Adewale Giwa

Senior pastor of Awaiting The Second Coming Of Christ Ministry, Adewale Giwa has urged the people of South-West to prepare for their freedom.

Addressing his congregation, Giwa said the reason why nothing works in Nigeria is because the country was craftily put together.

He advised Yoruba people to stay united because their freedom is coming soon.

“Let me urge the agitators to be transparent and truthful. Above all, they should put God first in all things.

“As it is, nothing can stop the freedom of the Yoruba ethic group. However, Oduduwa Republic should not be like Nigeria that was created in a crafty manner.

“If the foundations are destroyed, what can the righteous do? They created Nigeria on deceit and nobody knows the meaning of that name, Nigeria.

“Yoruba leaders must give their people equal rights, solid constitution. They should be ready to serve the people not to serve themselves.

“Freedom is coming soon, and nothing can stop it. Yoruba must all unite to grab this opportunity,” he stated.