Not All APC Promises Have Been Fulfilled – Fayemi

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, says his party, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has not fulfilled any of its promises to Nigerians.

Mr Fayemi made this known while featuring on Channels Television’s Hard Copy Friday evening.

The now ruling party while in opposition promised heaven on earth if elected into power. The party, exploring all options it had including using the social media to disseminate lies against the then government, promised to tackle corruption, insecurity and redress the economy but denied making the promises years after taking over.

Its then candidate while in opposition, Muhammadu Buhari, had promised to deal with Boko Haram terrorists whose menace was rife at the time.

Five years after, Mr Buhari, who trounced Goodluck Jonathan that sought re-election at the time, expressed surprised at the continued existence of the terrorist group he had vowed to crush in no distant time if voted for.

“I’m not going to shy way from the expectations people had before we came to office. I was a leading player in the campaign that brought my principal (Mr Buhari) to power,” the Ekiti helmsman said. “We promised Nigerians quite a number of things, particularly centering on security, anti-corruption, and on economic growth. Have we been able to attain all of what we promised? Obviously not.”

For Mr Buhari every other person or thing has to be blamed except himself. He started by apportioning blames to his predecessors, the PDP among others. Six years after, his administration recently blamed retired civil servants and state governments for rising insecurity bedeviling the nation.