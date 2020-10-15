Northern States Don’t Agree With The Disbandment of SARS – Lalong

Governor Solomon Lalong of Plateau state and chairman of the Northern State Governors Forum, has said the Northern states are not in agreement with the decision of the Inspector General of Police to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad unit.

Recall that on Sunday, October 11, the police chief announced the disbandment of the unit after a widespread protest by Nigerians.

Speaking to state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari today October 15, Governor Lalong said the disbanded police unit had been useful in the fight against insecurity in the region. According to him, SARS was not made up of bad elements alone as it also included personnel doing their work diligently.

Lalong opined that what was needed was the reformation of the unit to enable it to discharge its functions optimally.

