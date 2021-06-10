Northern Senators’ Forum Demand Lasting Solutions To Insecurity

The Northern Senators’ Forum has made a call for solutions to the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

The call was made by the chairman of the Forum, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko, (APC-Sokoto) while speaking to newsmen in Abuja after a closed-door meeting.

He said: “We must continue to find more solutions that can be applied to the security challenges.

“Of course, there are many ways of finding a solution. I know we are using the security outfit very well, but there are other ways of finding lasting solutions to the challenges facing our country today.

“We are concerned as Nigerians and as northerners.

“This country has to be as free as possible, so that every Nigerian can move freely to do their normal businesses without any fear or security challenge, “NAN quoted him as saying.”

He said the Forum will hold a meeting on June 22 to deliberate on decisions taken so far.