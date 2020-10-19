Northern Group Backs #EndSARS Protests, Bemoan Insecurity

A Northern group, Arewa Agenda has expressed worries over the state of insecurity in the country, especially in the north.

The group which is made up of youths called on the leaders of the region to work towards solving the problem.

It said that the EndSARS protests across the country are a good opportunity for the challenges faced in the region to be tabled.

This was declared by the convener, Mohammad Dahiru Lawal while speaking at a press briefing in Kano State.

Lawal who urged the EndSARS protesters to maintain a peaceful demonstration warned the government against using force to crack down the protests.

“We are concerned about the possible escalation to violent situations where innocent lives and properties will end up bearing the brunt. This is in view in some instances across the continent”, Lawal said.

“Years after the Libyan uprising in 2011, the country continues to struggle to end the conflict and rebuild institutions. Tunisia’s fledgling democracy since the Arab spring is still struggling; economic crisis and political disaffection threaten its stability.

“In Nigeria, we must not subject our beloved country through similar torturous experience. Majority of our members and the young population are victims of ASUU strike; prospective NYSC members have been at home idling away; unemployed graduates are struggling.”