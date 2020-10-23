Northern Governors Reveal Those Behind EndSARS Protests, Purpose

The Northern States Governors Forum, NSGF, have blamed the EndSARS protests on “diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders.”

NSGF said that their main aim is to push for a regime change which will see President Muhammadu Buhari unseated as president.

This is contained in a statement signed by the NSGF chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.

“The forum regrets the diabolical influencers in form of hooliganism, ethno-religious bigots and even political marauders who are bent on pulling the nation down its knees and pushing for regime change.

“The forum called on all Nigerians to resist these enemies of the nation by supporting Mr. President, the federal government and democracy at large,” it read in part.

It also appealed to “all citizens to restraint themselves from unwarranted disposition of sentiments, harassment and intimidation of other citizens resident in their home states. Forum notes that all these are antics of the enemies of the country who are violently pushing for regime change outside the ballot box.”