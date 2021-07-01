News

Northern Governors Responsible For Insecurity – ACF

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Audu Ogbe Emerges ACF Chairman
Minister of Agriculture Audu Ogbeh

The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, yesterday blamed northern governors for the high level of insecurity in their region and Nigeria as a whole.

This is according to the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the group, Ambassador Shehu Malami.

The group based its claims on the abandonment of youths in the region, saying they are a ticking time bomb.

“It appears our leadership in the north is yet to understand and appreciate the bad situation of our youths. They are a time bomb which can explode at any given moment,’’ Malami said.

He continued, “Our leaders must show enough seriousness on the future well-being of the youths. They must find the way and means to encourage them in productive activities.

‘’As critical stakeholders, it behoves on us to conscientiously address our state governments in the north to take decisive actions towards industrialising the region.

“Northern governors and persons of means should be in a position to establish banking and other financial institutions to facilitate growth and development.

‘’Solid minerals and other resources abound in every state of our region which should be tapped as a matter of priority and urgency for our collective good.

“Our governments in the region should be made to understand this fact; to neglect agriculture is to court disaster and peril to ourselves.

“Boko Haram insurgency, Fulani wanton killings and kidnappings, herders/farmers face off, and other insurgent groups masquerading as the Fulani, have come to pose a more security challenge facing the governments and citizens, particularly in the north.”

On resource control and other forms of agitations, he said: “While we do not harbour any fears for all these gimmicks, we must seriously be on our guard to stem any untoward moves from any group on our region.

“We need proper preparation, even if dialogue is preferred against any form of physical confrontation. It is for this that the ACF should take every reasonable step to interface with our counterparts, such as Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the South-South Peoples Conference, the Oduduwa, PANDEF and Afenifere as proposed last week during the NEC meeting of the ACF.’’

