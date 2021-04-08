North Won’t Vote Along Ethnic, Religious Lines – Ango Abdullahi

The Chairman of the Northern Elders’ Forum, Prof Ango Abdullahi, has said that the North won’t vote along ethnic and religious line.

H said this while speaking as the convener of Northern People’s Summit on Barriers Between the People and Their Leaders yesterday in Kaduna.

According to him, the people of the region have learnt their lesson at a great cost.

“No Northerner should assume that he is guaranteed the support and votes of northerners simply because he is one of them,” he said.

“Northern voters have supported three Southerners; Abiola, Obasanjo and Jonathan to victory in the past, two of them against northerners. Northern voters are enlightened and conscious of their responsibilities.

“They have learnt, perhaps at greater cost than most Nigerians, that ethnicity and faith alone do not make good leaders. They will not accept to be further weakened so that they abandon the same rights all Nigerians enjoy,” he said.

“Using restructuring as a threat or bargaining tool for accepting zoning will destroy the imperatives of restructuring and imperil the country,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Sen. Ibrahim Ida said, “The North is at crossroad. We really need internal cohesion through elite consensus of what the North stands for the resources available and what we want to achieve. We have enemies within, we need to turn them around and make then see things our own way. There is absence of inclusion in the way we run our affairs.”