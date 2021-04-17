Headline

North Is Safest Place For Igbo – Ohanaeze

Damola Areo8 hours ago
George Obiozor
George Obiozor

The apex Igbo socio-political group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has said the north is the safest place for the Igbo ethnic group.

This was stated yesterday in Abuja by the chairman of the group in the 19 northern states, Augustine Amaechi.

He said that the skirmishes with with their host communities is unavoidable as “it is expected in a developing economy.”

According to him, “Our elders are saying that even if the youth are agitating and angry, we need a restructure of Nigeria and not a division of Nigeria because you can’t sell what you produce in your village to make big sales like in Alaba Market in Lagos.”

On his part, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, George Obiozor stated that Igbo nation is not at war with anybody.

“All we want is to be treated equally with other people. It is time for us to speak truth to power. We need peace and unity and they can’t be gotten through propaganda and transparency must be followed.”

