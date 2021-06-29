Headline

North Has Enough Oil To Address Poverty – Sultan Of Sokoto

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Suktan of Sokoto/File Photo

The Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has said the North has enough oil that can address the poverty and unemployment in the region.

He said this at a meeting between the House of Representatives from the North and leaders from the region on the move by the National Assembly to pass the Petroleum Industry Bill.

He said, “We continue to talk about poverty, unemployment and the attendant insecurity while we are sitting on billions of barrels of Hydrocarbon from Sokoto Basin to Chad Basin, and from Gongola to Bida and Benue Trough Basins untapped.

“We should have a PlB that will encourage massive hydrocarbon exploration in those Frontier Basins, a PlB that will attract foreign investors to bring their funds and deveIop the resources.”

Others present at the Zuma Resort in Niger where the meeting held include the Chairman of Arewa Conservative Forum, Audu Ogbeh, the governor of Nasarawa State, Abdulahi Sule, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

