Nollywood Is Full Of Randy Movie Producers, Directors – Omotola

Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Omotola Odunsi has said that she has encountered several randy movie producers and directors.

She, however, believes that her beauty won’t be the only factor that will take her to greater height.

“I’m not desperate to attain fame. Lots of these Nollywood producers and directors are always running after me. Either asking me out or asking for sex. I am not in the industry for that. In fact, I had to resign from banking in 2019 because of my passion for acting, so I wouldn’t jeopardise it by sleeping around. I have what it takes to get up there. It has not been easy, but with God, I shall continue to excel,” she told Sun News.

Omotola Odunsi is also sending a green light to all bachelors out there that she’s single and ready to mingle.

The beautiful actress says, “I’m very single and ready to mingle. I had to chose between my boyfriend and my job because he couldn’t understand the deep passion I have for my career. My ex refused to understand that I am not emotionally attached to the characters I play in movies. When playing romantic roles, I just have to portray what the director wants and make it appear real. That is what makes me a professional, right? He wasn’t cool with it, so he said he was scared of losing him. He forced me to choose between him and my job.”