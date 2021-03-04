News

Nobody Will Be Forced To Take COVID-19 Vaccine – Mamora

Damola Areo2 hours ago
The Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, has said that the COVID19 vaccination will not be mandatory in Nigeria.

Mamora made this known during an interview with Arise TV. When asked if the vaccines will be mandatory in Nigeria, the Minister responded, “Nothing will be made mandatory. It’s optional. The choice is yours. Nobody will be forced to take any vaccine”

When asked if it might become mandatory in the future, Mamora said, “If that happens, it would not be a decision of Nigeria.”

He said that just as people can’t travel to some countries without having the Yellow Card certificate, countries might have to start demanding a COVID-19 vaccination certificate before allowing outsiders in.

On Tuesday, March 2, Nigeria received 3.92 million doses of the COVID19 AstraZeneta vaccines.

 

