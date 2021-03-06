Nobody Is Safe Until Everyone Is Vaccinated – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha has said nobody us safe until everybody is vaccinated.

He said this during the commencement of COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria which happened in Abuja yesterday.

Mustapha said, “For us in Nigeria and indeed nations of the world, the lessons to be drawn from this lack of discrimination by the virus are numerous. They include the fact that we must approach the vaccine phase with the unity of purpose.

“We must understand that nobody is safe until everyone is vaccinated. We must recognise that vaccine hesitancy will impact negatively on our lives and those of our loved ones if allowed to foster.

“We must demonstrate at all times that this is a war for the survival of everyone. We must believe our government on the safety and efficacy of the vaccines brought to Nigeria.”

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 who reiterated that frontline health workers will be prioritised in receiving jabs from the first batch of vaccine received, called on everyone to support the plan and systematic roll-out of the vaccine and mobilise citizens across states in the country.

He said, “They have fought hard to save us. They laid down their lives for us. And in the ICUs and treatment centers, they became our last line of defense.”