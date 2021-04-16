Nobody Can Become President Without Rivers – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has said nobody can become President of Nigeria without winning the election in his state.

Wike, however, recalled that it was only in Rivers State that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, failed to get 25 per cent votes in the 2019 election.

The governor said a party must win Lagos, Rivers and Kano to win the presidency.

He said: “I keep telling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), that no state has given more votes to the party than Rivers.

“And it is only in Rivers, in the whole of South-South, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) didn’t get 25 per cent votes in 2019 General election. We taught them a lesson.

“In Nigeria, nobody wins presidency if you didn’t win either Rivers and Lagos or Kano and Lagos together. Rivers is not a state anybody can joke with. Some states went to negotiate with them. Rivers didn’t do it.”