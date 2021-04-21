No Timeline For Oil Sector Deregulation – NNPC GMD, Kyari

Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, Mallam Mele Kyari, has said there is no timeline for the deregulation of the oil sector.

He aid this while addressing State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The GMD assured Nigerians that the long queues at filling stations will soon disappear.

Kyari said, “I have no update in hand now, this (deregulation) is beyond me, but we are engaging to make sure we have the right timeline.”

Responding to a question on his position on subsidy, having said few weeks ago that subsidy would set in no matter the situation and his recent statement that there would be no increase in petrol price in the month of May, he said that subsidy was a government policy matter.

“Subsidy is a policy matter, I am sure you are aware of this, there are engagements going on within government to get the best framework for having a fully deregulated PMS market.

“As this is going on, we are engaging all parties and all stakeholders as government and to make sure that at the end of the day, there is an exit that is beneficial to the ordinary man.

“That is why we know we will not be able to complete that in the month of May and and, therefore, we declared that there will be no increase in fuel price.”

Fielding question on the increasing market price of crude oil to about $67 per barrel and how it had impacted on NNPC finances, being the major importer of the product, he said there was no cause for alarm.

“ You know it works both ways. Once prices increase, your revenue also increases. So I don’t have any numbers around it, but I also know that your obligation to price of petroleum increases and your net revenue also increases. There is a balancing factor, I don’t think there is anything much to worry about,’’ he said.

He continued, “These queues will go away. It is because there was an industrial action by petroleum tanker drivers against their employers, the National Association of Road Transport Owners around their compensation package.

“Those issues were not resolved up till yesterday (Monday), until we intervened to ensure that there is an amicable settlement between the parties so that they will have peace and then normal loading operations will commence from the depots.

“As I speak to you at this moment, loading has commenced in all depots in the country, dispatches of trucks are ongoing in all the depots in the country and they have called off the strike for a period of one week to enable us intervene and find a solution. So there is really nothing fundamental that is happening now.’’