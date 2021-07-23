No Terrorist Bombing, Killings During 2021 Eid-el-Kabir – Presidency

The Presidency has pointed out that the Eid-el-Kabir festivities of 2021 went without bombing or killings by terrorists in Nigeria.

This was stated by the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina.

Adesina made the claim ina statement titled “MAY GOD BLESS OUR TROOPS” where he expressed the belief that the current security challenges in Nigeria will soon be over.

He said, “Nigeria will see the end of banditry. Of insurgency. Of murders, mayhem, kidnappings. Peace like a river will return to this country.

“And very soon, too. Did you hear of any bombing and killing that used to attend festive periods this Sallah? No.

“We are sure making progress. We will soon get there. God will keep us, and protect our troops. Amen, somebody”.