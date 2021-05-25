No Station Was Set Ablaze In FCT – Police

The Police Command of the Federal Capital Territory has debunked a viral video in the social media suggesting that “a Police Division in Abuja was attacked and set ablaze by hoodlums “.

The Command stated categorically that there is no record of such incident in the FCT.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam.

According to Mariam, “However, the Command enjoins members of the public to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies by providing prompt and useful information rather than circulating messages* capable of causing undue panic amongst the well-spirited residents of the FCT

“On this note, we wish to reaffirm our undeterred resolve towards the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory.

“The Command further implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: *08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653,08028940883* and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352.”