No South-West Yoruba Christian Can Win Presidential Election – MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has said any Christian who contests for the presidency from the South-West will not win the election.

MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, urged political parties to field a Muslim candidate from the South-West to end the marginalisation of Muslims in the region.

He said if a Christian from the region should emerge president again, Muslims in the region will be subjected to slavery.

He said, “One, Yoruba Christians do not give their Muslim neighbours their Allah-given fundamental human rights. Examples abound in the way female Muslim children are persecuted in Yoruba schools, particularly over hijab and their refusal to allow their fellow Yoruba Muslims to apply civil Shariah which does not affect Christians in any way. We are reluctant to come under the presidency of people who do not respect our civil liberties,” he said.

Akintola said Yoruba Christians produced two “military heads of state and president” in persons of Olusegun Obasanjo and Ernest Shonekan.

He also cited Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who is a Christian, saying Muslims from the region are yet to enjoy power at the centre

“We, therefore, reiterate our position: on Yoruba Muslim president, we stand unless the presidency is not zoned to the South West. To give the position to a Yoruba Christian is to sentence Muslims in Yorubaland to a life of perpetual slavery. Our Christian neighbours have not learnt the art of living and letting live.

“Therefore, our message to the political parties is this: any party that gives the presidential slot to a Christian candidate in the South West will lose woefully,” MURIC warned.