No Security Threat At Poly Ibadan – Management

Damola Areo46 mins ago
The Polytechnic Ibadan/ File Photo

The management of The Polytechnic, Ibadan has directed the resumption of normal social activities in line with existing laid down procedures.

The Registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Fawale, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan on Sunday.

According to her, the management issued the directive after engaging all organs of the institution and resolved conflicting dates of events, seminars and examinations to the satisfaction of all.

“With this, all planned activities within the institution are to continue with strict adherence to the best practices that will promote continued peace on campus,” the statement read.

The polytechnic authority also encouraged all officers and students to join hands with the management in ensuring the sustenance of peace being enjoyed in the institution. (NAN)

