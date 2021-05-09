No Sallah Homage In Aso Rock – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that this year’s Sallah would be celebrated in a limited way due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said there will be no traditional Sallah homage paying to the President this year in compliance with COVID-19 restrictions.

Buhari said this in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The statement read, “As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari directs that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

“To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9.00am.

“Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

“President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people.”