No Proof ISWAP Appointed Governor In Borno – Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has dismissed reports alleging that ISWAP was now in control of the state.

ISWAP was alleged to have appointed one Abba Kaka as the governor of Borno.

Addressing State House correspondents on Monday in Abuja, Zulum described the allegations as unfounded.

“We are yet to validate the authenticity of this report that ISWAP has appointed a governor in Borno state,” he said.

“So, as the governor of the state, I think it’s not right for me to speak on something that I don’t have full knowledge of. This report is not authenticated. You have just seen somebody writing something in one of the…I think it’s on Facebook or something like that.

“You’re a journalist and I think we have to prove reports beyond a reasonable doubt, before commenting on such reports.

“As far as I’m concerned, I’m the governor of Borno State and I don’t have any information that we have another government in the state. Yes. And I’m very much in charge.”

Zulum stated that his administration will commence the repatriation of displaced persons on November 27.

“I came to brief the president on the plight of Nigerians that are living in the Republic of Chad, Cameroun and Niger, especially the indigenes of Borno State, numbering over 200,000,” he said.

“Now that we have started witnessing a gradual return of peace to Borno, these people of Borno taking refuge in neighbouring countries are willing to return home.

“Therefore, Borno state government has fixed a date of Nov. 27, 2021 for the commencement of their repatriation process, especially to two LGAs of Abadam and Guzamala.

“So, I came to solicit for the support of the President with a view to ensuring a hitch-free repatriation exercise.”