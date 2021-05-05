No Posting Of Corps Members To Security Challenged Areas – NYSC 

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, has said no Corps Member would be deployed to any area that is facing security threat during its forthcoming 2021 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Orientation Course.

It said the Scheme is in constant interaction with the security agencies and would therefore, not undermine the safety of any Corps Member.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this today in his address at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop held in Karu, Nasarawa State.

“As the welfare and safety of Corps Members and Staff is part of the policy thrust of my administration, we shall work with relevant shareholders to evolve strategies for the protection of Corps Members and the enrire Camp community during the Orientation Course”, the DG said.

He stated that the workshop would enable top management, collaborating partners and other critical stakeholders review the previous Orientation Courses with a view to improving the Scheme’s performance in subsequent exercises.

Speaking further, Ibrahim said the Scheme has conducted Orientation Courses amidst the challenges of COVID-19 through strict adherence to all the safety protocols.

“We worked closely with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and State Ministries of Health in this regard”, he said.

The Director-General thanked the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, and State Ministries of Health for their support and guidance which contributed immensely to the successful execution of the previous Orientation exercises.

He also extend profound gratitude to the Victim Support Fund under Lt Gen Theophilus Danjuma (Rtd) for its assistance to the Scheme, including the latest donation of sixty thousand COVID-19 test kits.

The NYSC boss equally appreciated the Nasarawa State Government for granting approval for the renovation of Magaji Dan Yamusa Orientation Camp in Keffi, augmentation of feeding of Corps Members and Camp Officials during Orientation Course.

Likewise, the Andoma of Doma Kingdom, Dr Ahmadu Aliyu Oga Onawo was appreciated for releasing 16-hectare farmland to the NYSC for cultivation, which will have positive effect on food security in the country.

While declaring the Pre-Orientation Workshop open, the Nasarawa State Government showered encomiums on the NYSC Scheme for its roles in stemming the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

He commended Corps Members for the provision and distribution of different types of COVID-19 protective materials to the populace, while he equally commended the Scheme over its role of fostering national unity and integration.

The State Governor, Engineer Abdullahi Sule, represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Alhaji Othman Bala Adam lauded the NYSC led by Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim for enhancing the visibility and relevance of NYSC through transformational programmes and policies.

“I commend the effort of the NYSC Director-General, management team, stakeholders, NYSC officials and Corps Members towards enhancing the viability and relevance of the Scheme through evolving this transformational programmes and policies.”

“The inventions of COVID-19 protective materials such as facemasks, hand sanitisers, sample collection box, temperature detection device, among other things will continue to be recorded as NYSC’s contribution to National development”, he said.

Governor Sule paid encomiums on Corps Members for their contributions to the health, education and rural infrastructural development of Nasarawa State.

He urged the workshop participants to use the opportunity as a strategy of keeping stakeholders abreast with new challenges and how to counter it.

The Governor reaffirmed the support of his administration to the Scheme especially in Nasarawa State, through the provision of conducive working environment, logistics, sustained welfare and security of Corps Members to enable them continue their statutory roles to the State.

The 2021 Batch ‘A’ Pre-Orientation Workshop titled; “Managing Corps Population in the Context of the New Normal”, had all the State Coordinators of the NYSC Scheme including FCT in attendance.

Others participants also include; Camp Directors, Camp Commandants-designate, representatives of the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services, NDLEA, Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre.