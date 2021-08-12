No Plan To Return As APC Chairman – Oshiomhole

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomole has denied plotting to return as chairman of the party.

This is as he reaffirms his loyalty to the leadership of the party led by Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Oshiomhole also distanced himself from a statement credited to Chief Chukwuemeka Eze, an aide of a Minister from the Southsouth which said Festus Keyamo is working towards reinstalling him as APC chairman.

He denied such in a statement issued by his media aide, Victor Oshioke.

The statement read, ”In the said statement widely reported in the media, Chief Eze was quoted as saying that Mr. Festus Keyamo (SAN), Hon. Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and others were plotting to bring back Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the APC.

”Ordinarily we would have ignored this nonsensical suggestion. However, it is pertinent to set the records straight and put to rest this ridiculous falsehood being marketed by Eze Chukwuemeka Eze.”

He recalled the legal role played by Keyamo against those who filed for his removal in court.

”Keyamo also offered legal advice on the legality of the NEC that was convened for the dissolution of the Oshiomhole led National Working Committee of APC and emergence of the Governor Mai-Mala Buni led Caretaker Committee.

”It is therefore frivolous for any right-thinking person to assume that Mr. Keyamo who actively supported the removal of the National chairman elected by over 6, 500 party delegates from across the 36 states and the FCT, because 8 out of 27 Ward executive members purportedly suspended a national party chairman, would now plot to bring the same Oshiomhole back to the office.

”It is strange that a serving Minister would share on public Social Media platforms, what he captioned as a “Private and Confidential” legal opinion for Mr President who appointed him, especially considering that he was in the political kitchen when the pot of crisis he is now offering advice on was being cooked.

Faulting Keyamo’s new position, Oshiomole said: “ If Keyamo has no ulterior motives behind his sudden change of legal interpretations of relevant aspects of the APC Constitution and the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the right channel would have been to sit down with his co-minister, the Attorney-General of the Federation, behind close doors and put forth his arguments. Alternatively, he could have sought a private audience with Mr. President or write a confidential memo to Mr. President and explain why his earlier opinion supporting the dissolution of the NWC and setting up of a Caretaker Committee has changed or is no longer tenable.

”Instead, he went to the market with his bogus arguments. His action is reminiscent of the indiscipline from some senior leaders of the party, which Oshiomhole sought to deal with decisively as national chairman.