No Place For Criminals In Imo – Uzodinma

Gov Hope Uzodimma has reiterated his readiness to restore peace to Imo State and moreso bring to book unpatriotic elements who had in the recent weeks made attempts to plunge Imo into anarchy.

Uzodimma who spoke today during a church service at the government house chapel frowned at the civil unrest that has bedeviled the state.

“The insecurity witnessed so far is as a result of the activities of hoodlums, bandits and little percentage of the activities of IPOB members and moreso some aggrieved politicians who decided to sponsor violence, crime and crisis in the state to derail development, distract officers of the government and put the state in anarchy” .

Gov Hope Uzodimma further explained that office of the Governor is so huge that no single nor corporate individuals posses Much power than the governor and that identities of those behind sponsorship of terror attacks in Imo are well documented and in few days from now , investigations would be concluded and their names would be published and they will be arraigned accordingly”.

Recall that Imo has been in the news lately for terror attacks wherein dissident groups in conjunction with some aggrieved politicians connived to unleash mayhem in the state, thereby creating the impression that the people has no confidence in the 3R administration of Gov Hope Uzodimma.