No Party Can Rival APC On Social Intervention – Masari

Governor Aminu Masari of Katsina State has said that no party can rival the All Progressives Congress, APC, in terms of social intervention programme in Nigeria.

Governor Masari said this when he appeared on Channels TV.

“No government, no political party since the independence in Nigeria has brought about social interventions like the APC government. Billions of naira have been paid to ordinary people,” he sai.

The governor during the interview also said that in the interest of fairness, the presidency should go to the South come 2023.

He said, “With regard to zoning, fair is fair. If you ask me, I will, as a person think that we should move the presidency to the southern part of the country.”

When asked which part of the South should produce the next President, Governor Masari responded, “South is south”.