No Official Bid Received From Chelsea For Haaland – Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund has denied reports that an offer was received from Chelsea for striker Erling Haaland.

There has been informal talks between both clubs where an offer was made in respect of a switch to London, however, Chelsea will have to part with a staggering fee to land their target

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich also reportedly made some funds available to bring the Norwegian to Stamford Bridge but nothing is formal yet.

Vanguard gathered that forwards Tammy Abraham and Callum Hodson-Odoi are involved in the deal where they would be offered alongside an undisclosed fee in exchange for Haaland.

Chelsea are looking to bolster their attack after an unconvincing performance from their strikers that had midfielder Jorginho finishing at top goal scorer for the club last season.

Haaland, 20, one of the most sought after forward at the moment scored 27 goals in 28 appearances for his Bundesliga side last season but didn’t get the chance to replicate the form at the Euros owing to Norway’s failure to qualify .