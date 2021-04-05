News

No Nigerian Deserves To Be In Prison If… Nnamdi Kanu

Damola Areo2 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu/File Photo

The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has reacted to the attack on a correctional centre in Imo State by hoodlums.

Reports say that unidentified hoodlums attacked the correctional centre on Monday morning, setting the prison on fire and freed hundreds of inmates.

Reacting, the IPOB leader, in a tweet on his official Twitter handle, said no one deserves to be in prison in Nigeria.

According to Kanu, if the killer herdsmen and the Boko Haram insurgents could be arrested, freed and rehabilitated, same gesture should be extended to other prisoners in the country.

The tweet reads: “If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria”.

